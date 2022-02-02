American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,481 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.07 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

