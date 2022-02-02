Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$5.11-5.31 EPS.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.