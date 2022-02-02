Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,809 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $51,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. 10,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

