Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $288,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,739,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $24.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,047.87. 61,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,295.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,371.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

