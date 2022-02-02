ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.03. 4,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $611.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

