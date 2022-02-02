Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Shares of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 5646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

