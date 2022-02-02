Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Short Interest Up 50.5% in January

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 3.38. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. Research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

