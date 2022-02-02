AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.69.

ALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$27.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

