ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Position Reduced by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,671,000 after buying an additional 375,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.