Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,475.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2026 earnings at $308.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,906.37 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,823.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,812.95.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

