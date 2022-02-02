Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,400.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,345.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,906.37 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,823.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,812.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

