Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $185.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,942.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,914.49 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,829.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,828.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.76.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

