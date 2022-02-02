Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,757.57 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,914.49 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,828.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

