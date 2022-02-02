Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,115. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

