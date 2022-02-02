Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.67

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.67 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 484776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Story: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.