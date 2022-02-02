Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.67

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.67 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 484776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

