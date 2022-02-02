Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.02

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 26958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.