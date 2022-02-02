Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €242.62 ($272.60).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €227.15 ($255.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €203.90. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.