Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 288,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.37. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

