Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $556,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $252.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

