Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 84.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quidel were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $255.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

