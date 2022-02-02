Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 19,167 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.