Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,442 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $206,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,492. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

