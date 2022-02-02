Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,539 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

