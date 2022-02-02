Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

