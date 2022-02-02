Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NYSE EGHT opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

