Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

