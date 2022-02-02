Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,020,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

