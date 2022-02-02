Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.