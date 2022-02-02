Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,298 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

StoneCo stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

