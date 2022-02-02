Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,101. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

