Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

