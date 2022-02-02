Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

