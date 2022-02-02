Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.73 and last traded at C$53.12. 3,302,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,592,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a market cap of C$56.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.