Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATD.B. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.29.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$49.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

