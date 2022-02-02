Alico (ALCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. Alico has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the third quarter worth $536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alico by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alico by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

