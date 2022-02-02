Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 172,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 13,004 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$26,918.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,659,254.04. Also, Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 43,643 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$98,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,878 shares in the company, valued at C$17,804.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,648 shares of company stock worth $158,873.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

