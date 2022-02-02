Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.26-8.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $195.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $204.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

