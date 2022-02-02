Alerus Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

