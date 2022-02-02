Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.04 and last traded at $55.45. 35,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,168,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Specifically, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

