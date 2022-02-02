Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.48.
Shares of ALB stock opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
