Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

