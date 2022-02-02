Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

EADSF stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.57. Airbus has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $141.50.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

