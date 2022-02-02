Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.
EADSF stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.57. Airbus has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $141.50.
Airbus Company Profile
