AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 156,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,278. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

