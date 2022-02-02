AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$8.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 144,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.72 and a twelve month high of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.