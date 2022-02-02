ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.73. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

