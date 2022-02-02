AG.L (LON:AG) Given New GBX 517 Price Target at Barclays

AG.L (LON:AG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 517 ($6.95) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.81) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.