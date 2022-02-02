Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $67.48

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.48, but opened at $65.34. Affirm shares last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 36,411 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $4,165,693. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

