Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 136,226 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 3,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 265,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,138 in the last 90 days.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

