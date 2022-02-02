Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pulmonx worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUNG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

