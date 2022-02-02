Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,561. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

