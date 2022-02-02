Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV accounts for approximately 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,772,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,187,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,794. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

